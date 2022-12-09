Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ security important, says BKS gen secy in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Regional general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) Atul Maheshwari on Thursday said that along with the security of foodgrain, security of farmers too was important.

Stating that farmers condition has not improved in the last few years, he said that slogan of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh was that country's reserves should be filled but adequate price should be given to the farmers. “Though the farmers have become self-sufficient in foodgrain, farmers were still not receiving value of their produce,” he said.

On this occasion, Regional General Secretary Ramesh Dangi said that it was time for the farmers to unit and fix MRP instead of the MSP. He also demanded that foreign policy should be made farmer friendly.

He said that crops should not be imported from abroad if the crop was ready in farmer’s field. He demanded that organic farming should be promoted and cows should be given a grant of Rs 900 per month so that dung and cow urine-based farming can be done. Bhartiya Kisan Sangh will go to Delhi Ramlila Maidan on December 19, to create awareness about its various demands.

Regional secretary Bharat Singh Bais said that the price of agricultural inputs should increase in proportion to the rise in inflation. The price of agricultural commodities should be linked with the index, and GST should be abolished. Kisan Samman Nidhi should be increased in proportion to inflation, and MSP should be fixed by adding all the interest on land value, fertilizers, seeds, water, electricity, and labour in agriculture.

