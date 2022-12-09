Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Lok shops to be sold through tender in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shops constructed at Mahakal Lok will be sold through tenders soon. There are 67 shops in Mahakal Lok.

The tenders for the 67 shops built at Mahakal Lok will be floated soon, On Thursday a board meeting was held in the Mela office. In the meeting, it was decided that tenders ranging from Rs 18 to Rs 22 lakh would be floated for flower-prasad shops to be set up in Mahakal Lok. The amount has been fixed.

A restaurant has also been built for the devotees coming to Mahakal Lok, whose tender amount has been fixed at Rs 4.19 crore. All the shops will be allotted through tender. Tender means whichever applicant will pay the highest amount will be awarded the tender. In this regard, ED of Smart City Roshan Kumar Singh said that tenders for the sale of shops would be issued soon.