Madhya Pradesh: Truck collides with Bolero car in Shivpuri, 3 killed, 4 injured

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A truck collided with a Bolero car in the Santanwada police station area of Shivpuri district on Thursday at around 1:30 pm, in which three people were killed & four others were seriously injured.

According to reports, the people who were travelling in the Bolero belong to the same family and are residents of the Maniyar area. The family was returning home from Govardhan Giriraj Temple.

A woman, a man, and a 16-year-old boy died on the spot. The bodies of the dead have been sent for postmortem. The injured, Sandeep Rathore, Govind Rathore, Charat Rathore, and three-year-old Purvi Rathore, were admitted to the Medical College of the area.

Sandeep, Govind, and Purvi were later referred to Gwalior Hospital owing to severity of their injuries.

Santanwada police have started an investigation into the matter.