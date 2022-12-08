e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Truck collides with Bolero car in Shivpuri, 3 killed, 4 injured

Madhya Pradesh: Truck collides with Bolero car in Shivpuri, 3 killed, 4 injured

The family was returning home from Govardhan Giriraj Temple.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A truck collided with a Bolero car in the Santanwada police station area of Shivpuri district on Thursday at around 1:30 pm, in which three people were killed & four others were seriously injured.

According to reports, the people who were travelling in the Bolero belong to the same family and are residents of the Maniyar area. The family was returning home from Govardhan Giriraj Temple.

A woman, a man, and a 16-year-old boy died on the spot. The bodies of the dead have been sent for postmortem. The injured, Sandeep Rathore, Govind Rathore, Charat Rathore, and three-year-old Purvi Rathore, were admitted to the Medical College of the area.

Sandeep, Govind, and Purvi were later referred to Gwalior Hospital owing to severity of their injuries.

Santanwada police have started an investigation into the matter.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Former janpad president, accomplices booked for opening fire in Shivpuri
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Truck collides with Bolero car in Shivpuri, 3 killed, 4 injured

Madhya Pradesh: Truck collides with Bolero car in Shivpuri, 3 killed, 4 injured

Controversial writer Farhat Khan was arrested when she was undergoing dialysis in hospital: MP Home...

Controversial writer Farhat Khan was arrested when she was undergoing dialysis in hospital: MP Home...

Madhya Pradesh: Medical Education minister, Bhopal mayor to inaugurate 4-day ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’...

Madhya Pradesh: Medical Education minister, Bhopal mayor to inaugurate 4-day ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’...

Madhya Pradesh: Class X girl jumps from speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver

Madhya Pradesh: Class X girl jumps from speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver

Child in borewell: Betul rescue op crosses 38 hours in Madhya Pradesh

Child in borewell: Betul rescue op crosses 38 hours in Madhya Pradesh