Madhya Pradesh: Former janpad president, accomplices booked for opening fire in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The Gasbani police of Pohari town in Shopur district have registered a case against former janapd president of Pohari, Ramkali Choudhary and her accomplices on charges of attempt-to-murder, the police said.

The Gasbani police stated that action has been taken against former Janpad president Choudhary on the complaint of a resident of Farara village, identified as Matadeen Jatav. Jatav told the police that he is engaged in fisheries.

He went on to tell the police that a few days ago, he landed in an altercation with former Janpad president Choudhary. Following this, on Sunday, Choudhary arrived at his place along with her accomplices and thrashed him.

Additionally, she also opened rounds of fire in the air with her pistol, after which Matadeen sustained grievous injuries. When Matadeen approached the police, they registered a case against Choudhary as well as her accomplices, identified as Gopal Prajapati, BallabDhakad, Jitendra Pal, Balram Prajapati, Suraj jatav and other under the Sections 327, 323, 294, 506, 147, 148, 149 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Harijan (SC/ST) act