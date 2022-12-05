Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Warm welcome accorded to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam train on its arrival in Itarsi on Monday.

On the arrival of train number 22536 Banaras-Rameswaram (Kashi-Tamil Sangamam) at Itarsi station on Monday at 08.40 a.m., on behalf of the railway administration, station manager Devendra, the distinguished citizen of Itarsi city reflecting north-south Indian culture, Singh Chauhan, RPF staff including supervisor personnel welcomed the delegates coming by car with flower garlands. Overwhelmed by the welcome, all the delegates looked happy.

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 2022 is an initiative of the Government of India as part of the "Amrit Mahotsav of Independence". It is a celebration of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and Indian culture is being celebrated along with the Tamil language. A sight of which was also seen at Itarsi station today.