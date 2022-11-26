General Manager Central Railway inspects section of Itarsi-Betul- Amla-Parasia on Nagpur Division

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway conducted the annual inspection on Itarsi-Betul - Amla-Parasia section of Nagpur Division on 25.11.2022.

The General Manager started with the inspection of Saheli bridge between Saheli and Kalaakhar stations followed by a speed run of 130 kmph on the Kalaakhar-Ghoradongri section. At Ghoradongri station, the General Manager inspected the Circulating area, Panel/Relay room, Solar Plant, Railway Colony and garden. He also inspected the level crossing gate, catch siding inspection at Dharakhoh followed by inspection of Tunnel, Viaduct & interacted with the Gang unit of track maintainers on the Dharakhoh-Maramjhiri section. He also inspected Road Under Bridge on the Maramjhiri- Betul section.

At Betul station, Lahoti inspected the various stalls displayed by Commercial, Accounts, Medical, RPF and Rajbhasha departments. He also inspected the Circulating area, Panel room, Booking office concourse and Waiting room at the station. This was followed by inspection of Goods shed, Track Machine siding, RPF office and inspection of Scrap lot. At Betul station, Lahoti also met Durga Das Uikey, Hon’ble MP, Betul, Brahma Bhalavi, Hon'ble MLA, Ghoradongri, Dr. Yogesh Pandagre, Hon'ble MLA, Amla and Public Representatives and also interacted with media.

The General Manager inspected the Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Equipment at Amla, followed by Speed run on the Amla-Bordhai section and inspection of Curve at Kms 929/400 to 930/600 & Kms 921/500 between Navegaon and Hirdagarh. At Junnardeo station, the General Manager inspected the Circulating area, Panel room, Waiting room and Crew lobby, RPF office and Health Unit.

At Nagpur, Lahoti met the representatives of unions, various associations and the Media.

Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division, Principal Heads of Departments and Branch officers from Division were also present during the inspection.