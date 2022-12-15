Madhya Pradesh: Farmers running from pillar to post for nomination, other documentation works in Khachrod

Representative Photo |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The misery of the local farmers of Khachrod tehsil seems to have no end as they are facing constant delay in land nomination, transfer and other documentation works from the past three-four years now.

Recently, Rahul Bamboriya, city president of BJP Kisan Morcha has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and minister for revenue and transport Govind Singh Rajput seeking their intervention to check the apathy of the officials. In the letter, it was stated that the state government has fixed a time limit of one month for land nomination, transfer and other documentation works across state, however the directives are blatantly flouted in the tehsil.

Without giving prior information to complainants, revenue officials usually resolve cases on online portals while dismissing most land nomination applications, he stated in the letter. The complainants are called to tehsil office time and again and made to re-apply for the same, which further hassles the aggrieved farmers, they are made to run pillar to post and visit tehsil office time and again to get their work done, the letter further read.

Bamboria has urged the CM and minister to get registered nomination cases investigated by senior government officials and initiate stern action against revenue officials if found guilty.