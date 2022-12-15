e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Farmers running from pillar to post for nomination, other documentation works in Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers running from pillar to post for nomination, other documentation works in Khachrod

BJP Kisan Morcha city president writes to CM, revenue minister seeking intervention

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The misery of the local farmers of Khachrod tehsil seems to have no end as they are facing constant delay in land nomination, transfer and other documentation works from the past three-four years now.

Recently, Rahul Bamboriya, city president of BJP Kisan Morcha has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and minister for revenue and transport Govind Singh Rajput seeking their intervention to check the apathy of the officials. In the letter, it was stated that the state government has fixed a time limit of one month for land nomination, transfer and other documentation works across state, however the directives are blatantly flouted in the tehsil.

Without giving prior information to complainants, revenue officials usually resolve cases on online portals while dismissing most land nomination applications, he stated in the letter. The complainants are called to tehsil office time and again and made to re-apply for the same, which further hassles the aggrieved farmers, they are made to run pillar to post and visit tehsil office time and again to get their work done, the letter further read.

Bamboria has urged the CM and minister to get registered nomination cases investigated by senior government officials and initiate stern action against revenue officials if found guilty.

Read Also
Indore: Seven disabled students win laptops under government scheme 
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Yuva Niti soon, govt seeks youth suggestions

Indore: Yuva Niti soon, govt seeks youth suggestions

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers running from pillar to post for nomination, other documentation works in...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers running from pillar to post for nomination, other documentation works in...

Besharam Rang Row: Protesters burn Shah Rukh Khan's posters in MP, demand ban on Pathaan

Besharam Rang Row: Protesters burn Shah Rukh Khan's posters in MP, demand ban on Pathaan

Indore Sports Update: Golden achievement for Sujit Jat

Indore Sports Update: Golden achievement for Sujit Jat

Indore: Amid speculations of changing city president... Congress activists stage protest against...

Indore: Amid speculations of changing city president... Congress activists stage protest against...