Madhya Pradesh: Farmers protest against erratic power supply

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Various farmers from Khetiya, Malgaon, Chichwani and Amjhiri Village in Barwani district on Friday took out a protest to the office of the electricity department against Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited for the erratic power supply in the area.

As many as 200 farmers reached to the Electricity Board Office and submitted a memorandum to the officials in Khetiya, Barwani seeking immediate improvement in electric supply for the irrigation and demanded to withdraw the changed schedule for irrigation and provide electricity in accordance with old schedule which has been causing much difficulty to farmers in the district.

Farmers demanded that power be supplied as per the old schedule, as the current schedule has been causing great difficulty to the Farmers in Malgaon, Malfa, Aamjhiri, Chichwani, Moratlai and Khetiya villages in irrigation of the crops.

Farmers, in the memorandum given to electricity board has also demanded to elevate the height of the electricity wires along the under-construction Khetia to Barwani road, which has been causing great difficulty to the farmers in transportation of Sugarcane crops.

Agitated farmers have threatened to hold a demonstration, if their demands were not met in specific time.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three bodies recovered after boat capsizes in lake in Balaghat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:41 AM IST