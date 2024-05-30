Madhya Pradesh: Farmers In Sanawad Seek Resolution On Neglected Canals Built By NVDA

Farmers submitting memorandum to an executive engineer of the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting severe problems caused by the neglected canals constructed by the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), the presidents of various water consumer organizations representing farmers of Sanawad submitted a memorandum to executive engineer of Narmada Development Division No 21, Chandrabhan Tatwal.

The presidents of consumer organizations from Baswa, Roopkheda, Neelkanth-1, Neelkanth-2, Dhaklagaon, Jirabhar-1, and Jirabhar-2, along with MLA representative Lachu Patel were present.

The memorandum detailed that since their construction, NVDA officials have failed to maintain the canals, leading to silt and garbage accumulation. Damaged sections and poor drainage are causing water logging in fields, ruining crops and wasting water through seepage.

Despite repeated demands, it was alleged that NVDA sub-engineers Bhairam Hirve and SP Kori have shown little interest in resolving these issues.

Water consumer organizations requested the reallocation of unused funds for motor pipelines to canal repairs. They also suggested that Command Area Development Authority (CADA) work be managed by their organizations rather than contractors, ensuring timely payment for completed projects.

Executive Engineer Tatwal acknowledged the issues, stating a proposal is being sent to Bhopal for reallocation of funds and comprehensive canal inspections and repairs.

MLA Sachin Birla assured that a thorough inspection of the canals will be conducted with NVDA officials and farmers and an estimate for repairs will be prepared to secure adequate funding. The state government prioritizes providing water to all farms.