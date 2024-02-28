Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Demand Survey, Compensation For Crops Damaged Due To Unseasonal Rain In Khandwa

Representative Pic |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain and hail storms since Monday night have increased the difficulties for the farmers of Khandwa district. Farmers of Harsud block and Pandhana, Khandwa, Punasa, Killod tehsils were the most affected by the unseasonal weather conditions.The anguished farmers have demanded a survey and compensation from the government.

In this regard, the officials of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Punasa, submitted a memorandum to the SDM on Wednesday demanding a crop survey. They cited deterioration of crops due to unseasonal rain on Monday night. The Revenue and agriculture department has begun the survey of crops. The farmers of Harsud region have been gravely affected due to hailstorms.

Patwaris have been sent to the fields to conduct surveys and they would send the assessment reports to the government. The affected farmers will be provided insurance and relief amount, said Kashiram Badaule, ADM, Khandwa.

The farmers have also expressed displeasure over the government orders to purchase only quality wheat at support price as the crops have been damaged due to unseasonal weather conditions. Subhash Patel, vice-president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that this year the weather has affected the crops several times.

“The standing crops have suffered wrath of the unseasonal weather as a result wheat, watermelon, onion and other crops have been destroyed. In this condition, how would farmers produce quality crops,” Patel asked.

Before purchasing at support price, the Food and Civil Supplies Ministry of the state government has instructed the collectors not to purchase non-FAQ wheat. The administration was instructed to make arrangements for filters and grading machines at the procurement centres so that if bad wheat arrives, farmers can get it cleaned at the centres itself.