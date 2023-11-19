Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Leader Protests Action Against Krishi Kendra

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchandra has protested against the action of sealing the agricultural shop of Deepak Chauhan in Jharda village. Jokchandra has alleged that the action was taken at the behest of finance minister and that the officials of the agriculture department were demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh.

The incident took place on Wednesday when a team of agriculture department reached Vishal Krishi Seva Kendra, Deepak Chauhan's firm in Jharda village. The officials were preparing to seize organic fertilisers and prepare a Panchnama and seal shop.

However, Jokchandra reached the spot with his supporters and protested against the action. Jokchandra has alleged that the action was taken because Chauhan had done impartial work in the recently held Malhargarh assembly elections.

He has also alleged that the officials of the agriculture department were demanding a bribe of Rs one lakh. The issue of recovery has also come to light. It has been alleged that on Wednesday, senior agricultural extension officer had come to recover Rs 5,000 each from shopkeepers of villages Napakheda and Sanjeet area.

The officer was accompanied by two more employees of the agriculture department. The shopkeepers were threatened with sealing their shops if they did not pay bribes.

Jokchandra has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and strict action against errant officials. In a related development, Jokchandra has also alleged that the finance minister is losing in the elections and those who did not support him in the assembly elections are being harassed through the administration and police.

The Jharra police post-in-charge and police force also reached the spot and tried to calm the matter.

