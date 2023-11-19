MP Elections 2023: Political Clash Erupts Involving Congress Candidate In Gadhakota

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were injured in a political dispute in Gadhakota's Gunjaura Tiraha on Saturday, involving a Congress candidate and her supporters.

The incident occurred when the Congress candidate Jyoti Patil, along with recently converted BJP member Mintu Choura, visited the Gunjaura neighborhood. Approximately four four-wheelers filled with Congress activists accompanied them. A dispute arose between the local residents and the Congress supporters, leading to a violent clash. Three individuals sustained injuries during the assault, with one requiring referral to Sagar for medical attention.

The confrontation involved the use of sticks and resulted in the assault of some Congress members who attempted to mediate. The situation escalated, with verbal exchanges turning into physical fight that continued for an hour. Jyoti Patil played safe and managed to enter inside a residence. She captured the incident on video using her mobile phone, emphasizing the destruction of vehicles during the attack.

Notably, Jyoti Patil implicated Gopal Bhargav, a BJP candidate, along with his brother Shriram and son Abhishek Bhargav, in connection with the incident. Gadhakota police promptly arrived at the scene, dispersing the assailants. Subsequently, additional forces were deployed from nearby police stations as a precautionary measure. Collector Deepak Arya and Police Superintendent Abhishek Tiwari also visited the site later in the evening.

Authorities initiated an FIR and are actively investigating the matter. The incident is being viewed in connection with the electoral tensions witnessed during the recent legislative assembly elections on Friday.

