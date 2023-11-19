IND VS Aus World Cup 2023 Final: Sanskriti Bachao Manch Performs Rudrabhishek For Team India’s Victory In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In honour of India's World Cup triumph, the Sanskriti Bachao Manch at the Maa Vaishno Dham Adarsh Navdurga Temple in Bhopal performed a Rudrabhishek.

Rudrabhishek contributed to India's World Cup triumph, according to Sanskriti Bachao Manch President Chandrashekhar Tiwari. The prayers are offered to Lord Pashupatinath for the World Cup to come to us today.

They prayed that Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma would all possess such enthusiasm, putting the World Cup in our control.

At the moment, Lord Shiva is in charge of this universe, and this Rudrabhishek of Lord Pashupatinath, who grants all wishes, will not be meaningless. He stated that in Veda, rites are performed before work is done.

Prayers offered at Mahakal Temple

At the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Sunday, Bhasma Aarti was done amid the celebrations following India's important win against Australia in the ICC World Cup final.

Bhasma Aarti in Ujjain Mahakal temple for wishing the Indian team's victory in the World Cup final. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/niFejEm4Un — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2023

A day before the highly anticipated World Cup Final between Australia and India, special prayers were offered on Saturday at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The temple priests reverently placed photographs of Team India's players next to the Shivlinga during the rites.

The final match of the ICC World Cup between India and Australia will be played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before the final match was played, crores of countrymen raised their hands to wish India victory in the match.

The entire nation's attention is centered on Australia and India's World Cup final match. Cricket fans are quite excited about the final match.

