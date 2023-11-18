Bhopal: Theft At 2 Houses On Polling Day, Cash, Valuable Worth Rs 1L Stolen

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The polling day proved to be a golden opportunity for thieves as police were busy on election duty. Taking advantage, they stole goods and cash worth Rs 1 lakh from two houses in the city on Friday.

The thieves targeted the farm house of a late police officer in Ratibad and another house in Bajaria. Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said the house of former police officer late Ashish Tiwari is located in the area.

A family from Sagar headed by Ashish Jain used to reside in the house, along with Tiwari’s elderly wife. On Diwali, Jain had left for Bina along with his family, while Tiwari’s wife was at home.

On Friday, when Jain returned, he found the house of his rented room broken, and discovered that thieves had made away Rs 20,000 and ornaments worth Rs 20,000.

The case is being probed, SHO Shrivastava said. In another such incident, thieves broke into the house on an LIC agent in Bajaria. The complainant Babuaal Mewada told police that his son, who is a politician, had gone out of the house, while his daughter-in-law was at her parent’s house.

Mewada and his wife went to the first floor of their house for dinner and then began watching TV.

When they came back on the ground floor, they found an almirah broken and ornaments worth Rs 60,000 missing. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the unidentified accused.

