 MP: Government Project Moving At A Snail’s Pace For Want Of Land
MP: Government Project Moving At A Snail’s Pace For Want Of Land

Forestland encroached upon for agriculture; administration keeps mum

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is searching for land to construct office buildings in Unchehara, but it could not be acquired, even after funds had been allotted to various departments. Because of the administration’s failure to acquire land, the development projects are moving at a snail’s pace, causing problems to residents of Unchehara. Though non-availability of land has stopped the development projects, many people have encroached upon government land. A few powerful people have cut off trees in forests and grown crops there.

The administration is aware of it, but the officials have kept away from acting against the land encroachers. Except for Unchehara hospital, different departments have been allotted funds, but buildings could not be constructed, because of want of land, official sources said.

A social worker Krishna Kumar Tamrakar said government buildings could not be constructed because of shortage of land. A resident Ajay Shankar Vishwakarma said many people encroached upon the land near the canal and built makeshift houses. Land shirks have also set their eye on the government land, but the administration has yet to act against them, Vishwakarma said.

