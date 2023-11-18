Bhopal: Post-Mortem Report Of Fashion Designing Student Awaited  

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The post-mortem report of the 21-year-old woman, a fashion designing student, is still awaited even 24 hours after her death. Meanwhile, the police have recorded the statements of her mother, who told the cops that her daughter had fainted in front of her.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said the student who was found dead at her residence in TT Nagar is named Darshita Shrivastava (21).

Several injury marks had been found on her neck and other parts of the body when her mom discovered the dead at her house. Her mother told the police on Friday that Darshita had been suffering from low-blood pressure issues lately.

She had fainted in front of her on Thursday, and was taken to the hospital thereafter, where she was declared brought dead on arrival. She however, failed to explain to the police how injury marks had surfaced on her body.

Darshita’s brother Sabneya told the police that he suspects foul play behind his sister’s death.

Investigating officer (IO) Shankarlal Kaste said that an ‘O’ mark was found on Darshita’s neck, which surfaces whenever a person tries to commit suicide by hanging.