Bhopal: Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Action Plan To Contain Tiger Attacks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials have made an action plan to save villagers from tiger attacks. The officials are holding meetings with villagers to make them aware about safety measures.

About 13 people were mauled to death by tigers in last one year. The deceased either lived in villages near buffer zone or entered tiger reserve to graze cattle. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director Prakash Kumar Verma said meetings were held with villagers on how to stay safe.

Verma held meeting in two villages to raise awareness. The most affected village is Machiketa. In the first week of November, tiger killed another villager. At the meetings, villagers demanded to raise height of fencing to prevent tigers from entering villages.

At other places, villagers demanded to prune bushes, the favourite hiding place of big cats. Forest officials said tall grass growing along their villages would be cut.

According to reports, a tigress with cub is often spotted in a village the reserve. The forest officials are on toes to look for the tigress. On villagers’ demand, forest officials are also trying to search a tiger, which had created a terror in the region. Elephants are used to search it.

