 Bhopal: Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
Bhopal: Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

The husband of the woman claimed his wife committed suicide, but the police suspected it's a murder case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old newly-wed woman died under mysterious circumstances at his house in Shahjehanabad on Friday late night.

The husband of the woman claimed his wife committed suicide, but the police suspected it's a murder case because several injury marks have been found on her body.

Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said that the victim has been identified as Rani Oswal, a resident of Idgah Hills in Bhopal. She got married to a man named Anand Oswal after an intense 10-month affair.

Her husband told the police that his wife had been speaking to someone over the phone late Friday night.  When he tried to check her mobile phone, she refused to hand him over, and the dispute turned into a heated argument.

Both of them went to sleep thereafter as claimed by Anand.  He spotted Rani hanging inside the room in the early hours of Saturday. She was rushed to the hospital but doctors pronounced her dead. The body was sent for post-mortem. 

