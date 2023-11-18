MP: 3 Dead, Dozens Injured As Two Families Fire Bullets & Stones At Each Other In Shivpuri; Bolero Set On Fire

Representational photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons died while dozens were injured after two families fired gunshots at each other and hurled stones and sticks in Chakarampur village of the Narwar police station area in Shivpuri on Saturday.

The wounded were initially taken to Narwar and later referred to Gwalior for treatment, where the woman and two men succumbed to injuries on Saturday evening.

Following the violence, the police have shifted the village to a curfew-like situation and deployed heavy police forces in the area, with SP Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria present with a substantial police force.

A longstanding dispute between Yogendra alias Gola, son of Munna Bhadoria, and Dinesh Kushwaha from the same village had arisen two months ago. Since then, tensions had been simmering between the two families.

On Friday night, a dispute erupted between the youth of both families over the old matter, following the voting. Shortly afterward, members of both groups started fighting with stickes, rods and pelting stones on each other. During the violent clash, a youth from the Kushwaha community suffered a gunshot wound. In the melee, a Bolero vehicle also caught fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the violent confrontation, Munna Bhadoria's wife Asha Devi, aged 55, his brother Laxman, and Himanshu Sengar were seriously injured due to gunshots. Additionally, Munna Bhadoria's two sons, Rajendra Bhadoria and Bhola Bhadoria, were also injured. All the injured were initially admitted to the Narwar Health Center, from where they were referred to Gwalior for further treatment. During this conflict, Asha Devi, Munna Bhadoria's wife, and Himanshu Sengar lost their lives. The injured members of the Kushwaha family are undergoing treatment at the hospital in Gwalior.

ASIOP Shivnarayan Mukati stated that the police had registered a case against both sides, including an attempt to murder, with three deaths reported on one side. Following the deaths, the police have now enhanced the charges to include the murder charge and initiated an investigation into the matter.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)