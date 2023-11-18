MP: After 'Jabalpur Sikh Assault' Video Goes Viral, Amritsar Gurudwara President Demands Strict Action From CM Chouhan

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The viral video showing brutal mob-attack on a Sikh man in Jabalpur, has drawn strong reaction from Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Sharing the mob-attack video on X, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President (SGPC) Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the incident, calling it "highly unfortunate".

Pointing out the ill-treatment of turban-- that is considered a symbol of respect in Sikhism, Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote that it such an attack on turban and Kes (unshorn hair) is an insult to the entire Sikh community. Dhami has appealed Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Madhya Pradesh Police Department to investigate the matter, prosecute the offenders, and provide justice to the victim.

The victim has been identified as Narender Singh Panthe. He is believed to be a Congress worker.

On Friday, a video surfaced on social media, showing a violent group of men brutally beating Panthe in middle of the road in Jabalpur. The incident occurred close to Gurdwara Sahib, Prem Nagar in the Madan Mahal area of Jabalpur, where a few drunk men waylaid him and beat him mercilessly.

Currently, Panthe is undergoing treatment at a Jabalpur medical college.

The video of the incident is fiercely going viral on social media.

In the video clip, a Sikh man and his partner are seen riding a bike when they are obstructed by a group of people. They pulled him violently by his collar, leading both of them to lose their balance off the bike. At that point, the vicious mob began viciously hitting and kicking him while his wife stood there pleading for forgiveness.

