Madhya Pradesh: Farmer assaulted with knife at tractor showroom in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A showroom worker attacked a farmer with a knife when the latter came to get oil changed at the outlet in Chimanganj Mandi area. The injured farmer has been admitted to the District hospital.

Kishan Singh, a resident of Kesuni under Narwar police station Jayant Jat and his friend, had gone to Farmtrac showroom for tractor servicing where Jayant was attacked, Singh told police in his complaint.

Complaint said that on reaching the showroom, Singh asked its employee Rajesh to change the oil, however, the staffer did not pay any attention to them.

Jayant then asked him to change the oil but Rajesh snapped and angrily replied “ are you in a hurry” ,Rajesh then started abusing him.

Jayant then complained about Rajesh’s misbehaviour to the showroom operator Rahul. However, Rahul instead blamed Jayant and told Rajesh to hit them with a knife saying “Yeh log jayda tej chal rahe hai, inhe chaku mar do”. As other employees caught Jayant, Rajesh came with a knife and stabbed him on his thigh, the police were told .

After the assault, the showroom operator drove away Rajesh.

Jayant was taken to hospital. On the report of Kishan Singh, the Chimanganj Mandi police have registered a case and investigation in progress.