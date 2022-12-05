Madhya Pradesh: Demolition drive at Binod Mills Ki Chawl, Admin continues with razing of structures in Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The drive to demolish houses of retrenched labourers at Binod Mills Ki Chawl continued on Sunday. As many as 35 structures were demolished on Saturday, while the administration had set the target to raze the remaining 105 houses on the second day.

In all 160 residential structures located on the premises of the closed mill are to be cleared. The drive resumed on Sunday with JCB machines and removal gang bringing down the structures in presence of administrative officials and police.

Barring for 5-6 families, all the residents had vacated the houses after the administration directed for the same. Around 5-6 families stayed back as they could not arrange for alternative accommodation. These families spent the night with their children in tents on the CC Road. Bonfires were lit to brave the winter chill.

Police and administrative officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) monitored the demolition. The demolition team had to face minor resistance from the people.

The officials on Sunday morning resumed the demolition. SDM Kalyani Pandey said that action will be taken to demolish 105 houses located near Sudama Nagar.

Residents are voluntarily taking out household goods and vacating the houses. Police force and QRF have been deployed in the area for security purposes.

