Madhya Pradesh: Bike rider dies from injuries after being hit by SUV in Ujjain

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 05:10 AM IST
Representative Image |
Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): A bike rider was severy injured and died of his wounds in the hospital after he was hit by a speeding Bolero near Kutta Bawdi on the Indore-Nagda bypass.

Ravi son of Ramchandra Suryavanshi, who lives near Meghdoot Dhaba in Dedia, was going to his village on Friday evening to meet his maternal uncle. Ravi, a 27-year-old tractor driver by profession, was hit by a speeding Bolero near Kutta Bawdi. The accident was so gruesome that Ravi was thrown far away on the highway.

He was taken to the hospital. Ravi’s treatment at the District Hospital continued throughout the night, but he died on Saturday morning due to a serious head injury. Ravi’s brother Durgesh Suryavanshi said that his brother was going to his maternal uncle’s village. Mahakal police have established a report. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives. The Bolero driver is being traced.

