Indore: Protest against JNU walls being defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans | Twitter/ Shubham Sharma

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rajput Karni Sena and Brahmin Samaj burnt the effigy of the government and demonstrated here on Saturday in protest against anti-Brahmin and anti-upper caste slogans written on the walls of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and Brahmin Samaj activists gathered at Tower Chowk and burnt the effigy while raising slogans. The Tower Chowk echoed with the slogan of “JNU Murdabad” and “Desh Ke Gaddaro ko Joota Maro Saalon Ko”. In this regard, Nileshanand Tiwari said that there are always anti-national and anti-social activities in JNU and it is very important to curb such activities.

On the other hand, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi and general secretary Tarun Upadhyay issued a joint press statement regarding the incident at JNU University in Delhi. They said that the Samaj demands from the Union and Delhi government to identify and arrest the elements who are having an anti-Brahmin and anti-Bania mentality. If such criminal elements are not arrested, then there will be a protest against such anarchic elements across the country, they warned.