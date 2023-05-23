Madhya Pradesh: Fare hike raises temp, rally taken out in Mhow

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Mhow bandh called on Monday after 3 days of continuous protest by Malwa Complex Traders’ Committee had partial effect. Traders of Malwa Complex took out a rally in the city market to protest against rent hike and appealed all to close shops. But no effect of their appeal could be seen among the traders, due to which the bandh was partly successful. Most of the shops in Mhow Nagar remained closed on Monday due to holiday. But the merchants of Malwa Complex are on a protest against the hike in rent as utility charge by the Cantonment Board.

It is noteworthy that the 30-year lease of all these shops has expired and the board administration has renewed the lease of all shops online. The board will allot shops with renewal fee. It is worth mentioning that the merchants of Malwa Complex stopped their business for 3 days due to an increase in rent, but the merchant organisations did not even try to discuss their demands with the Cantonment Board administration, nor did they give any memorandum.