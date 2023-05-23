 Madhya Pradesh: Fare hike raises temp, rally taken out in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Fare hike raises temp, rally taken out in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Fare hike raises temp, rally taken out in Mhow

It is noteworthy that the 30-year lease of all these shops has expired and the board administration has renewed the lease of all shops online.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 06:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Mhow bandh called on Monday after 3 days of continuous protest by Malwa Complex Traders’ Committee had partial effect. Traders of Malwa Complex took out a rally in the city market to protest against rent hike and appealed all to close shops. But no effect of their appeal could be seen among the traders, due to which the bandh was partly successful. Most of the shops in Mhow Nagar remained closed on Monday due to holiday. But the merchants of Malwa Complex are on a protest against the hike in rent as utility charge by the Cantonment Board.

It is noteworthy that the 30-year lease of all these shops has expired and the board administration has renewed the lease of all shops online. The board will allot shops with renewal fee. It is worth mentioning that the merchants of Malwa Complex stopped their business for 3 days due to an increase in rent, but the merchant organisations did not even try to discuss their demands with the Cantonment Board administration, nor did they give any memorandum.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Programmes to mark 1st anniversary of Gopal Mandir in Mhow
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Fare hike raises temp, rally taken out in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Fare hike raises temp, rally taken out in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Programmes to mark 1st anniversary of Gopal Mandir in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Programmes to mark 1st anniversary of Gopal Mandir in Mhow

INT’L BIO-DIVERSITY DAY: Essay, painting competition ends in Dewas

INT’L BIO-DIVERSITY DAY: Essay, painting competition ends in Dewas

Endoscopy Gurukul getting pace…Two rare surgeries performed at SSH save patients’ lives

Endoscopy Gurukul getting pace…Two rare surgeries performed at SSH save patients’ lives

Indore: Waning effect of WD keeps city hot and humid

Indore: Waning effect of WD keeps city hot and humid