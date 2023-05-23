Madhya Pradesh: Programmes to mark 1st anniversary of Gopal Mandir in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Gopal Mandir has a place among the main temples of the city. It is not only a temple but has also become the centre of consciousness, culture and religious activities of the city. The ancient Gopal Mandir has increased the grandeur of the city. The temple is not only for residents of Mhow but also for people coming from outside. It has also become a major centre of attraction for travellers and devotees. From this the specialty of the temple can be estimated.

Hundreds of devotees can sing bhajans, perform kirtan, collectively perform aarti and enjoy religious discourses inside the temple. Since the grand construction of the temple, many big events have been organised under the joint patronage of Maheshwari Samaj and Agrawal Marwari Panchayat within one year of its construction. A two-day programme has been organised by both the panchayats on completion of one year of the temple.

