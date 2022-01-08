Madhya Pradesh: Family of school girls claim duo dies after Covid-19 vaccination, admin orders probe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The kin of the two school girls, who died under mysterious circumstances in Ujjain and Khargone, claimed that both of them died after Covid-19 vaccination. Following family members, the administration has ordered probes into both cases.

According to sources, both the girls died more than 24 hours after they were inoculated. The viscera in both cases have been sent to labs to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.

In Ujjain, the girl, 16, was vaccinated at her school in Bisan Kheda village on January 5. The next day, she fell unconscious on the road. She was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to a hospital in Ujjain. She died during treatment.

Similarly in Khargone, the girl took Covid-19 vaccine at school in Karhi village on January 3. Two days later, she complained of stomach ache and weakness. She was taken to a private hospital from where she was referred to another hospital but she died on the way.

In both cases, family members staged protests and alleged that girls died because of Covid-19 vaccine.

The state immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla, however, told a newspaper that adverse reactions of the vaccine can occur between 30 minutes to six hours.

“There is no possibility that AEFI leads to death after 48 hours,” he claimed.

