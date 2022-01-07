Bhopal: No mask, no fuel in Madhya Pradesh, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a tough stand to curb COVID spread, the state government, on Friday, announced that Petrol and diesel would be distributed to only those who wore face masks.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “There will be no lockdown but the government is taking an initiative and instructing petrol pump operators not to distribute petrol and diesel if vehicle owners do not have masks on their faces. We are seriously considering enhancing the spot fine of people who are not wearing masks.”

Mishra made the above remark during talking to the media persons on Friday.

Around 1320 covid cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Indore continued to lead with 500 cases while Bhopal reported 200 covid cases.

Madhya Pradesh Petrol pump dealers association president Ajay Singh said, “ it is a good stand of the government. We, however, already follow this thing for the safety of the staff working at petrol pumps. There are 4200 petrol pumps in Madhya Pradesh.”

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:47 PM IST