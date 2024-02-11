Madhya Pradesh: Failing To Get Married, Man Uproots 'Shivling' In Guna | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Failing to get married even after wishing upon it several times, a miscreant uprooted the 'Shivling' from the temple and threw it outside, police said on Saturday.

SDOP Vivek Asthana said that they arrested accused Gyarsa Prajjapati, 40, who used to live in a crematorium ground at Bamori village of Guna district. On January 31 night, the accused desecrated a temple of Lord Shiva in Bamori. The accused uprooted the 'Shivling' from the temple and threw it outside.

Enraged over the incident, the locals staged a 'chakka jam' on the main square of the town and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, he said.

An FIR has been registered against five-six unidentified persons and a probe is on into the incident, the official added.

As tension gripped Bamori, Guna SP Sanjeev Kumar Singh formed a special team for investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused often sleeps near the temple. None of his close relatives live there. The accused is also addicted to drinking alcohol and ganja. He was not seen since the incident. On this basis, he was at the top of the suspect list.

Police detained him and during interrogation, the accused told the police that he vandalised the temple. He said that even after praying to God several times, he was not getting married.

On the night of January 31, he drank too much alcohol. He got angry while drunk. At around 2 am, he picked up stones lying outside the temple and damaged the Lord Shiva and Nandi idols.