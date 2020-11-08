Madhya Pradesh: Eyesight of 6 children affected by PVC guns

Sanawad: Guns made of plastic pipes that were sold in the Haat Bazar, have affected the eyesight of 6 children. The police had made an announcement in the region to not use these guns.

Inspector Lalit Singh Dangur informed that some irresponsible shopkeepers sold guns made of PVC pipes. The gun makes a loud noise and smoke comes out, when a piece of explosive is put inside it and lighted with a lighter. Eyesight of 6 children have been affected by using these guns late on Wednesday.

Consequently, 10 such guns have been collected and an announcement was made in the city and nearby areas to avoid using these harmful guns. Barwah SDM Praveen Fulpagare has been made aware of the incident and a report has been sent to District Collector Anugraha P.

Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that he has sent a message to all the police station in-charges, asking them to stop the use and sale of such guns. Dr. Ravish Jain, a private eye specialist at Sanawad, who is treating the children, said that due to the dangerous smoke coming out of the gun, the cornea of the said children has been badly affected. He has referred 3 affected children to Indore. According to Dr. Jain, the doctors based in Indore confirmed other incidents in the area and said that some more children have come to them affected by similar incidents.