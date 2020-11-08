Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet family of deceased tribal in Guna on Monday

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to meet the family of a tribal farm labourer in Guna who was allegedly burnt alive for failure to repay the borrowed money. Chouhan will meet the kin of the deceased on Monday to express his condolences and also assure them of justice.

Condemning the incident, the chief minister said that such barbaric acts will not be tolerated in the state. The state government has made the provisions to free tribals from the clutches of money lenders and the law should be enforced strictly, he added.

However, Congress attacked the government questioning the law and order in the state.

The farm labourer Vijay Sahariya, a resident of Ukawad Khurd village of Guna district, was allegedly burnt alive by a farmer on Friday night for failing to return Rs 5,000 that he had borrowed during the lockdown. The Sahariya tribal labourer died at the district hospital while undergoing treatment.

SP Guna Rajesh Kumar Singh said that in May, Vijay Sahariya, 26, a farm labourer, borrowed 5,000 from a farmer Radheshyam Lodha, who used to lend money to people on interest. As the tribal was unable to pay back the amount, he started working at Lodha’s agricultural land. When Sahariya asked for his wages, Lodha refused saying he already owes him money.

Sahariya requested him to pay his wage after deducting the borrowed Rs 5,000, but Lodha was unmoved.

He further added “On Friday night, Sahariya again requested for his wage, the farmer became furious and he beat up. Then he brought a cane of kerosene oil from his house and allegedly poured it on Sahariya and sent him on fire. When Sahariya cried for help, the villagers rushed to the spot and tried to save him. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his burns.

The district collector Kumar Purshottam informed that the government has provided financial aid to the family. A sum of Rs 4.40 lakh has been given and after the submission of the charge sheet in the court Rs 4.40 lakh will be given additionally.

The district collector and SP visited the village on Saturday and also on Sunday and interacted with the villagers. Huge police force is being deputed in the village to ensure peace in the area.