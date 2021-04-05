Madhya Pradesh: Eyeing 100 % target, collector asks NGOs to launch ‘Vaccine Utsav’

Ratlam: The district continues to record high number of corona cases. On Sunday evening, 85 more people tested positive for corona. As per the health report released at 9.55 PM on Sunday, reports of 1,252 sample were awaited. This is the highest ever pendency of the sample reports at the Government Medical College Laboratory, said a health worker. Overall, 682 patients are under treatment at GMC while 83 more corona winners were discarged.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with the social workers and representatives of various social organisations, district collector Gopalchandra Dad underscored the need for cent percent vaccination to meet the challenges of Covid-19 and for achieving target social worker should come forward.

He said that for achieving the target of cent per cent vaccination social organisations should launch a drive like ”Vaccine Utsav.”

The traders and their family members declared that they will undergo vaccination by April 20.

Khurshid Anwar and Salim Arif who were present in the meeting suggested that during Ramzan days vaccination camp should be held in evening hours.

Rotary club secretary Dipti Kothari, Sheilendra Daga, Mahendra Gadia, Govind Kakani, Manohar Porwal, Vinod Karamchandani and others shared suggestions for increasing participation in the vaccination.

Covidiots

The local administration has sent more than 150 people to temporary Jail under Section 151 of IPC for violating the protocol of Covid-19.

‘Refer patients with less than 90% SPO-2 to Covid hospital

The local administration convened a meet of private doctors, representatives of private hospitals and nursing homes. Collector Dad presided over the meeting.

Dad asked the doctors to maintain the records of patients on a spread sheet on a daily basis. Patients whose SPO-2 is found to be less than 90% must be immediately referred to Covid hospital.

He directed that private hospitals which are providing Covid treatment must discharge the person only after a negative report. He said that it must be ensured that treatment should be given as per Covid-19 guidelines. For the suspected Covid -19 patients there should be separate isolation room, staff and way for the movement, he added. If there is a need to refer any patient to Indore than it should be done only after reserving a bed at the said facility, he said.

SDM Ratlam city Abhishek Gehlot, deputy collector Sherali Jain, chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware, SDM Manisha Vaskale, Epidemiologist Dr.Gaurav Boriwal and DMO Pramod Prajapati were present.