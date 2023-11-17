Madhya Pradesh: Excited Voters Even Come With Tractors For Voting

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly elections-2023 witnessed great enthusiasm among voters from city as well as rural areas. The eagerness and excitement to exercise their franchise could be seen as many voters reached the polling station through tractors -trolleys and other forms of transportation.

Voters waited patiently in long queues at polling booths to cast votes. Interestingly, a voter showed up dressed as Lord Ganesha in Indira Colony on Friday afternoon and a huge crowd gathered to watch him.

BJP district president Manoj Ladhave, Mayor Madhuri Atul Patel, councillor representative Rajesh Shivhare, SC Morcha district president Ishwar Chouhan, RP Shrivastav and others welcomed the voter and appreciated his efforts to motivate people to vote.

BJP district president Manoj Ladhave said, “This is an exemplary initiative. When we came to know, we reached the polling station and welcomed him. He is motivating the common people to vote.”

