Madhya Pradesh: Excise teams raid illicit liquor dens, arrest 4 in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In ongoing drive against manufacture, storage and sale of illicit liquor, excise department teams raided various liquor dens and illegal distilleries across Sanawad city (Khargone district) on Thursday and arrested four persons.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma had ordered a drive against liquor smuggling. An excise team led by assistant commissioner, excise, Abhishek Tiwari raided Guradiya, Bada Bagad, Mujalda Falya, Rahatkot and other places under Sanawad circle.

During the action, six cases were registered under relevant sections of the MP Excise Act and four persons were arrested. Team seized over 75 litres of illicit liquor and 600 kg of Mahua Lahan from different places and destroyed them on the spot. The total value of seized liquor was expected to be around Rs 38,400.

Circle excise chief constable Dhan Singh Kubre, excise constable Ashok Giani and Prajot Chowdhary played a key role. Similar raids would continue in future too.