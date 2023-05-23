Madhya Pradesh: Ex-VHP prez posts ‘objectionable’ content against Hindu organisations in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) city president was charged for allegedly posting controversial content on Facebook against Hindu organisations and called them threat to the country’s harmony.

The incident was reported from Pandhana region of Khandwa. The accused named as Anuj Nath Panwar, a resident of Shivchowk, Pandhana posted offensive posts against Hindu organisations on May 19.

He attacked the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Hindu Jagran Manch, Bajrang Dal, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The language of the post has 'hurt sentiments' of the Hindu organisations.

In his posts, he wrote that Hindu organisations including RSS, Hindu Jagran Manch, Bajrang Dal, ABVP and subsidiary are a threat to country’s harmony and having negative influence on the future of children.

SI Ram Prakash Yadav said that the post also violates Section 144 order issued by the district collector on April 18. Under prompt action, the accused was booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Searching his social media account, it was discovered that he remains vocal against local BJP MLA Ram Dangore and accused him of being involved in corruption. Earlier, he also served as Pandhana city president of VHP and Mandal vice- president of BJP Youth Front. Currently, he doesn’t hold any designation in the party or organisation.