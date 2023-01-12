Madhya Pradesh: Ex-head constable gets 10-yr RI for rape in Neemuch

Picture for representation |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The sessions court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a head constable in a rape and kidnapping case. Court also slapped a fine of Rs 9,500, which would be given to the victim. The court of judge Sushant Huddar held former head constable Bharat Ghavari, 50, guilty under Section 376 (2)(a) (rape), 366 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code, informed additional public prosecutor Imran Khan.

The cop had raped a married woman at the deserted farmhouse on June 29, 2019. He had called the woman from Mandsaur to Neemuch on the pretext of recording her statement. When the woman alighted at Neemuch bus stand, the cop instead of taking her to the police station, took her to the deserted farm house. The cop sexually assaulted the woman and also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

The victim had lodged a complaint before the then superintendent of police and subsequently a case was registered at Neemuch Kotwali police station. Police after arresting the accused had presented the charge sheet in the sessions court.

Based on the statement of the victim and evidence produced before the court, prosecution requested the court to punish the accused severely considering the seriousness of the crime.