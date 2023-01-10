e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 77 CRPF personnel participate in fitness course in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: 77 CRPF personnel participate in fitness course in Neemuch

Participants will perform regular exercises and undergo physical activities including 12-km speed walks, aerobics, yoga, acupressure, run walk and others

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The second batch of the six-week fitness course was inaugurated by Center DIG SLC Khup at Neemuch Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) group on Monday. The course will continue till  February 18.  In all 77 personnel of 1, 34, 79, 130, 129,182 and 4 signal battalions of CRPF will participate in it.

Participants will perform regular exercises and undergo physical activities including 12-km speed walks, aerobics, yoga, acupressure, run walk and others. It will be a part of their daily routine. The course is being organised at the CRPF group centre, Neemuch as per the guidelines of the directorate general of training, CRPF, New Delhi.

DIG Khup congratulated all the participants. He also encouraged them to actively participate in the course as this will boost their stamina and improve physical and mental health. Officers Rajeshwar Dubey and other dignitaries were also present at the inaugural ceremony. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Six-week fitness course ends at CRPF group centre in Neemuch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Bollywood singer’s stellar performance ends 'Hriday Drishyam’

Bhopal: Bollywood singer’s stellar performance ends 'Hriday Drishyam’

Madhya Pradesh: Central India Academy excels in National skipping Championship in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Central India Academy excels in National skipping Championship in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Collector holds public hearing in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Collector holds public hearing in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Programme in memory of Ustad Rajab Ali and Amanat Ali Khan ends in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Programme in memory of Ustad Rajab Ali and Amanat Ali Khan ends in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: West Bengal Special Task Force arrests man associated with SIMI in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: West Bengal Special Task Force arrests man associated with SIMI in Khandwa