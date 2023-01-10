Madhya Pradesh: 77 CRPF personnel participate in fitness course in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The second batch of the six-week fitness course was inaugurated by Center DIG SLC Khup at Neemuch Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) group on Monday. The course will continue till February 18. In all 77 personnel of 1, 34, 79, 130, 129,182 and 4 signal battalions of CRPF will participate in it.

Participants will perform regular exercises and undergo physical activities including 12-km speed walks, aerobics, yoga, acupressure, run walk and others. It will be a part of their daily routine. The course is being organised at the CRPF group centre, Neemuch as per the guidelines of the directorate general of training, CRPF, New Delhi.

DIG Khup congratulated all the participants. He also encouraged them to actively participate in the course as this will boost their stamina and improve physical and mental health. Officers Rajeshwar Dubey and other dignitaries were also present at the inaugural ceremony.