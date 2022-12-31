e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Six-week fitness course ends at CRPF group centre in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Six-week fitness course ends at CRPF group centre in Neemuch

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A six-week fitness course concluded at Neemuch Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) group centre on Saturday. The camp was inaugurated on November 21. A total of 33 personnel from Neemuch centre and attached battalions successfully participated in the course for six weeks without any leave.

DIG SLC Khup along with above-mentioned participants did regular exercises till the end of the course. Physical activities including 12-km speed walk, aerobics, yoga, acupressure, run walk and others were part of their daily routine. For this, they used to wake up at 4:00 am.

On an average, each participant reduced five kg of weight and some personnel reduced weight up to 10- 12- kg. Along with this, they have also increased their stamina. During its closing ceremony, DIG SLC Khup distributed fitness course completion certificates to the personnel. He also appreciated their hard work. Commandant Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commandant Devindra Singh and other officers were also present.

