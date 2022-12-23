Madhya Pradesh: SDM office employee caught accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team Ujjain Lokayukta on Friday trapped one assistant grade III employee posted at SDM office accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

Lokayukta SDP Sunil Talan informed that the team arrested employee Karulal Khair and booked him under relevant Section of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Talan informed that Mohammed Haroon Nilgar, a resident of Umar Singoli village, had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta superintendent Anil Vishwakarma claiming that his brother Altaf Hussein and his wife had sold 20 bighas of land jointly owned by him. Nilgar claimed that Khair was demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 for issuing a notice to buyer and seller and for taking action on his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Lokayukta team after verifying the complaint, trapped Karulal Khair and caught him accepting Rs 30,000 bribe red-handed.

Inspector Deepak Sejwar said that action is being taken in the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.