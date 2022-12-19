Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch, Jharkhand win matches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The matches of the main round started from Sunday saw a feast of thrilling games and Indori football lovers thronged the Nehru Stadium to cheer the teams. In the main round matches, NFA Neemuch and FC Dhanbad Jharkhand won by performing in a blistering fashion.

In the All India Gold Cup cash prize football tournament organized by Moyra Sariya and Sports and Youth Welfare Department in the memory of former ministerPrakash Sonkar and Suresh Aran, hosted by the Central Gymkhana Club, In the first match, FC Dhanbad Jharkhand defeated Young SAF Boys 2-0. Jitender scored in the 8th minute and Vijay in the 80th minute for Jharkhand. Jitendra hit the ball hard from 17 yards to put the ball in the goal post. At the same time, Vijay also scored a goal by dodging four players.

In the second match, NFA Neemuch put up a scintillating performance to beat Challengers United 5-1. Both the teams could not score any goal in the first half. But in the second half, Neemuch performed with a bang. Javed scored in the 50th and 59th minutes. Whereas Anil scored in the 57th minute, Nimesh in the 60th minute and Shajed in the 70th minute. Ayush scored the only goal for Challengers United in the 74th minute.

