 Madhya Pradesh: Everest Higher Secondary School Celebrates International Yoga Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Everest Higher Secondary School Celebrates International Yoga Day

Madhya Pradesh: Everest Higher Secondary School Celebrates International Yoga Day

Students of Everest Higher Secondary School were introduced to various yoga techniques and postures, gaining firsthand experience of the physical and mental benefits that yoga offers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Students of Everest Higher Secondary School doing various yoga postures | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Everest Higher Secondary School observed International Yoga Day on Wednesday, with great enthusiasm, highlighting the importance of yoga in education. The school organised yoga training sessions for students which were led by experienced yoga teacher Sharad Sharma.

Students of Everest Higher Secondary School were introduced to various yoga techniques and postures, gaining firsthand experience of the physical and mental benefits that yoga offers. Sharma provided detailed insights into the positive effects of incorporating yoga into daily life, enlightening the students about its significance.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BNP CISF Plants Saplings On Shankargarh Hill
article-image

The presence of all teachers during the event underscored school's commitment to promoting yoga as an essential component of holistic education.

The event showcased school's dedication to fostering an appreciation for yoga among the younger generation, encouraging them to integrate this ancient practice into their lives for long-term well-being.

Read Also
Indore: West Discom Takes Steps To Check Electricity Tripping Cases In City
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Everest Higher Secondary School Celebrates International Yoga Day

Madhya Pradesh: Everest Higher Secondary School Celebrates International Yoga Day

Indore: Hostels In Indore Fail To Meet Students' Expectations

Indore: Hostels In Indore Fail To Meet Students' Expectations

Madhya Pradesh: BNP CISF Plants Saplings On Shankargarh Hill

Madhya Pradesh: BNP CISF Plants Saplings On Shankargarh Hill

Indore: Panic Grips Mall Following Fire In Garment Showroom

Indore: Panic Grips Mall Following Fire In Garment Showroom

Indore: Hotels And Lodges Can Now Submit Guest Information Online

Indore: Hotels And Lodges Can Now Submit Guest Information Online