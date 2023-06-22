Madhya Pradesh: Everest Higher Secondary School Celebrates International Yoga Day

Students of Everest Higher Secondary School doing various yoga postures | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Everest Higher Secondary School observed International Yoga Day on Wednesday, with great enthusiasm, highlighting the importance of yoga in education. The school organised yoga training sessions for students which were led by experienced yoga teacher Sharad Sharma.

Students of Everest Higher Secondary School were introduced to various yoga techniques and postures, gaining firsthand experience of the physical and mental benefits that yoga offers. Sharma provided detailed insights into the positive effects of incorporating yoga into daily life, enlightening the students about its significance.

The presence of all teachers during the event underscored school's commitment to promoting yoga as an essential component of holistic education.

The event showcased school's dedication to fostering an appreciation for yoga among the younger generation, encouraging them to integrate this ancient practice into their lives for long-term well-being.

