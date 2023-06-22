 Indore: West Discom Takes Steps To Check Electricity Tripping Cases In City
Extensive monitoring is being done in the areas where tripping is still more than the company's estimate

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by an avalanche of complaints pertaining to frequent power cuts, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company claimed that it is working to check power tripping in the city.

“Extensive monitoring is being done in the areas where tripping is still more than the company's estimate,” a press release issued by West Discom said.

Following tripping complaints, West Discom managing director Amit Tomar visited Sangam Nagar and Sirpur area on Wednesday afternoon.

He said that all the works of the grid, feeder, transformer and distribution conductor-cable, etc. should be done in such a manner that the situation of tripping is minimised on normal days.

On this occasion, executive director Sanjay Mohase, city superintending engineer Manoj Sharma, executive engineer RamlakhanDhakad and Yogesh Aathnere, were prominently present.

