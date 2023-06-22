Madhya Pradesh: BNP CISF Plants Saplings On Shankargarh Hill

BNP CISF planting saplings on Shankargarh Hills | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of Senior Commandant Shivratan Meena, the Bank Note Press Central Industrial Security Force initiated a plantation drive on Shankargarh Hill, Dewas. Around 100 personnel participated in the event.

Meena said that plantation was easy but diligent care was required for sapling to grow into a tree. He encouraged everyone to plant saplings on personal milestones such as birthdays and marriage anniversaries.

Sharing this information, Rameshwar Jaladia of BNP Seva Samiti praised BNP CISF's commitment to environmental preservation. This plantation drive showcases its dedication to sustainable practices and serves as a call for action for others. The initiative was a step towards a greener future for Dewas and its inhabitants.