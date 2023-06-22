Indore: Pink I-bus Rams Into Divider, Damaged, No Casualty Reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pink I-bus on Tuesday rammed into the BRTS divider at Rajiv Gandhi Square. It was reported that a trainee driver was driving the bus for the first time and the bus rammed into the divider as soon as the driver started the engine. No causality was reported, however, the bus got damaged.

Manoj Pathak, CEO, AICTSL, said, “A complaint has already been made to the company that appoints drivers. A regulatory report will be submitted to the department after a proper investigation is done by the company. The bus is being repaired and will take a week. Till then only one Pink I-bus will be available to ply.”

Meeting regarding road safety and smooth traffic system

Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited conducted a meeting on Wednesday to discuss subjects related to safe and smooth traffic and road safety. In the meeting, necessary guidelines were given to the field supervisors of city buses, I- buses and electric buses operated by AICTSL regarding smooth operation of buses, behaviour and personality of drivers and conductors.

There was a detailed discussion about the training session of drivers, behaviour of passengers and the observance of traffic rules. It was decided to inform the traffic department that private passenger vans-Magic stop at the bus stops thus making it difficult for city buses to stop there.

The meeting was taken by manager human resource Mala Singh Thakur and assistant EDP manager Sandeep Trivedi.

