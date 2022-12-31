Madhya Pradesh: Everest and world tour squad spread social reform message in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): 20 member of the ‘Dangerous Adventures Sports' Longest World Tour By on Foot’ squad, Guinness Book and Limca Book of Records holder squad, who successfully climbed the highest peak Mount Everest in Nepal and covered 11 countries reached Guna district on Saturday.

They met chief executive officer, district panchayat, Pratham Kaushik, joint collector RB Sindoskar and district collector and discussed various social and environmental reforms. Mountaineers said that the yatra began from Chardham Yatra in (Land of the Gods) Uttarakhand and passed through Rajasthan before reaching Madhya Pradesh.

The aim of the Yatra is to spread a message of road safety, save girl child, educate girl child, women’s rights, drug de-addiction and other social and environment reforms. The squad has so far covered 11 countries, covered 4.35 lakh kilometre distance by foot and also planted 14.50 cr saplings. The squad will visit Bhopal after a two-day visit to Kuno National Park, Sheopur where it will visit Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.