Madhya Pradesh: Event held on World Memorial Day in memory of road accident victims

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In memory of road accident victims, a programme on World Memorial Day was organised. It was themed on measures for safe travel under the prime hospitality of Atma Kalyan operator Brahma Kumari Usha and additional superintendent of police Dr Amit Verma.

Brahma Kumari Shyama was present on the dice along with the special presence of Mandsaur district press club president Brijesh Joshi.

Joshi said that accidents can be averted if one has awareness and follows the traffic rules as failure to follow the same puts everyoneís life at risk. Listing out various reasons like drunk driving, allowing kids to ride vehicles, not wearing helmet or fastening seat belts, Joshi asserted that by doing so, one invites accidents.

Atma Kalyan Bhavanís operator and zonal coordinator of medical division Brahma Kumari Usha also expressed her views that in the pursuit of material happiness a person is not able to attain contentment which leads to mental tension which in turn becomes a leading cause for road accidents.

Youth is the most affected in road accidents and the reason for the same, as stated by Brahma Kumari Usha, is mental stress and drunk driving. To help with the issue, every year the third sunday of the month is celebrated as Meditation Day by the UNO and Brahma Kumariís organisation to give mental strength and spiritual healing to the accidental dead and injured and their families.

Shripal Mali gave information about the activities of the organisation and Vidyutlata facilitated meditation through commentary. The guests inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp and people present took the oath of traffic awareness by lighting candles. Hemlata conducted the event and vote of thanks was delivered by Lokesh Paliwal.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:29 PM IST