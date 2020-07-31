Madhya Pradesh: Enrolment for MPBSE classes 9 to 12 begin; check on mpbse.nic.in

Indore: Enrolment for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th has begun.

The process of registrations will be easier and more convenient this year. With the outsbreak of coronavirus, as it is suggested to stay home and maintain social distancing, going to MP online kiosk is not suggested.

Hence, this year MPBSE is preparing a mobile application for enrolments. By logging into the mobile application, students can directly complete the enrolment process.

As shared by divisional officer Deven Sonwani, the last date for enrolling for academic session 2020-21 will be August 12, 2020. Schools are being informed about the last date to ensure timely completion of the process.

“It is essential for all the schools to note that the responsibility of filling correct information about the enrolling students will be entirely on the school from this year onwards,” Sonwani said.

Enrolments forms are on its official website mpbse.nic.in. Applicants who are appearing for the MP board exams 2020 are required to complete the registration process.

MP Board class 12th registration 2020 is mandatory for all the candidates before the allotted time and also to avoid the late registration fee.

Students have to fill the MP Board Class 12th Registration Form 2020-2021 and submit it along with the application fee. “Late submission will not be encouraged by the authorities, in case of late submission, applicants will have to pay the application fee along with the fine,” Sonwani said.