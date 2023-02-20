Madhya Pradesh: Engineer robbed of bike, mobile and cash in Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): An engineer was robbed on Lebad Nayagaon Four Lane near Multhan Chowpatty of Badnawar by unknown miscreants while returning home on Saturday night.

The robbers made away with his newly-purchased motorcycle, mobile phone and cash of Rs 1,000 from engineer identified as Narayan of Loharia Badi Chowpatty in Badnagar.

After the incident, Narayan took lift from a passerby and reached Barnagar police station to file an FIR. Complainant Narayan said that he worked as a side engineer in Ratlam and was returning to his village from the workplace on a new bike without registration plate.

He was intercepted by four unknown miscreants, riding on two bikes without number plates. They pushed him to the ground and dragged him towards a field, near Multhan Chowpatty road.

They took away his mobile phone and cash from his pocket and fled with his bike. Later, he came to Badi Chowpatty after taking a lift and narrated the incident to his brother-in-law, who accompanied him to the police station.

Narayan said that he had seen the miscreants and could recognise them. Miscreants were in the age group of 30 to 35 years. The police have registered a case of robbery and started an investigation.

