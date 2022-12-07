Madhya Pradesh: Engineer falls to death as supporting belt ruptures in Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A senior engineer looking after civil work in SRF Company in Pithampur Sector 3 died on Monday as fell down from a building as the belt of which he was taking support got ruptured.

He had sustained serious head injury and was rushed to T Choithram Hospital in Indore but he was declared brought dead.

Deceased engineer Dilip Ganu, 50, was residing in Rajendra Nagar. He hailed from Nagda. The deceased engineer is survived by wife and 2 daughters studying in class 7th and 11th.

The company manager said that the engineer and his colleague were doing maintenance work at a height of 20 meters with his colleagues. “He had all safety gears and equipment. Perhaps, the belt he was taking support of ruptured and he fell down,” the manager said.

The company management said that a high-level inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

The deceased relatives have been informed about the incident. Pithampur Police and Health and Safety Department has been also conveyed information about the mishap for inquiry.

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Safety and Safety Department official Rajesh Yadav said that he is investigating the whole matter. Pithampur police station in-charge Anand Tiwari said that the company management has given written information about the incident to the police.