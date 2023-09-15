Madhya Pradesh: Engine Of Dahod-Anand MEMU Catches Fire In Meghnagar, Probe Ordered

FP Photo

Ratlam/ Meghnagar: Chaos and panic prevailed among passengers travelling in Dahod-Anand MEMU after its engine caught fire on Friday, reports said.

The incident was reported near Dahod station of Gujarat under Western Railway. After the incident, Western Railways ordered an inquiry.

The incident happened on Dahod-Anand MEMU (9350) as the fire quickly spread to connecting coaches, causing panic and concern among passengers. However, fire officials contained the blaze, with no casualties. All passengers were reported to be safe.

The train had departed from Dahod at 11:38 am and reached Jekot, when the fire broke out. Passengers were instructed to de-board the train.

Videos showed firefighters working to contain the fire. The engine of the train was charred, according to the visuals.

AC leak probable cause

According to reports, an AC coach of the train had experienced a leak. Following this, authorities were informed and officials from the Ratlam Division arrived at the scene. Apart from the railway authorities, Dahod's fire department was alerted and dispatched to the location. Dahod ASP Siddharth also arrived at Jekot village.

Ratlam division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said that orders were given to investigate this incident. He said that there was no loss to life or property of any passenger. After extinguishing the fire, the burnt part of the train was separated and sent towards Anand.

